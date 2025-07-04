'I'm very disappointed' — Trump says after phone call with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Russian President Vladimir Putin following a phone call on July 3, during which the two leaders discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump told reporters he "didn't make any progress" and accused Putin of showing no willingness to stop the fighting.

Trump also said that he is planning to talk to President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 4.

"I'm speaking to President Zelensky tomorrow in the early morning, and I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin," Trump told journalists. "Because I don't think he's there. And I'm very disappointed. I don't think he's looking to stop this fighting."

The hour-long conversation between Trump and Putin marked the sixth time the two leaders have spoken since Trump took office in January. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Putin reiterated that "Russia will continue to pursue its goals," refusing to back down from what the Kremlin calls the "root causes” of the conflict.

The White House did not issue a readout of the call. Trump provided few additional details, only saying the discussion covered "a lot of things" and confirming no progress had been made on securing a ceasefire.

The call came just hours before one of the largest Russian aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months. According to Zelensky, air raid sirens began sounding across Ukraine almost simultaneously with media reports about the Trump-Putin call.

"Russia is once again demonstrating that it is not going to end the war and terror," Zelensky said. "The first air raids in our cities and regions began yesterday, almost simultaneously with the start of media discussions of President Trump's phone call with Putin."

Overnight on July 4, Russian forces launched more than 550 aerial weapons, including over 330 Iranian-type Shahed drones and multiple types of missiles, across Ukraine, with Kyiv as the main target. At least 23 people were injured in the capital, where fires broke out in multiple districts and air pollution reached dangerous levels.

Zelensky renewed calls for increased military assistance from Ukraine's partners, especially the delivery of U.S.-made Patriot missile systems.

"Patriots and their missiles are real defenders of life," he said.

Despite Ukraine's urgent appeals, the U.S. Defense Department has paused shipments of Patriot systems and other key munitions, citing the need to replenish domestic stockpiles. Ukrainian officials have warned that such delays threaten to embolden Russia and intensify attacks on civilians.