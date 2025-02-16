G7 leaders: Future sanctions hinged on Russia's 'good faith efforts' during peace talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed to link any future tightening of sanctions against Russia to the progress of upcoming peace negotiations, after a meeting on Feb. 15.

The G7 ministers convened at the Munich Security Conference, which is ongoing from Feb. 14 until Feb. 16.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha participated in some of the talks held by the ministers.

The group emphasized in a statement that any new sanctions after February 2025 should depend on whether Russia “makes real, good faith efforts to end its war against Ukraine.”

They also reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, G7 countries have collectively supported Ukraine with military and financial aid.

In October 2024, the G7 reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with approximately $50 billion in loans backed by the revenue from foreign Russian assets.