G7 leaders: Future sanctions hinged on Russia's 'good faith efforts' during peace talks

by Sonya Bandouil February 16, 2025 5:53 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The flag of the Group of Seven (G-7) counties and the European Union (EU) outside the media center for the G-7 leaders summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed to link any future tightening of sanctions against Russia to the progress of upcoming peace negotiations, after a meeting on Feb. 15.

The G7 ministers convened at the Munich Security Conference, which is ongoing from Feb. 14 until Feb. 16.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha participated in some of the talks held by the ministers.

The group emphasized in a statement that any new sanctions after February 2025 should depend on whether Russia “makes real, good faith efforts to end its war against Ukraine.”

They also reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, G7 countries have collectively supported Ukraine with military and financial aid.

In October 2024, the G7 reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with approximately $50 billion in loans backed by the revenue from foreign Russian assets.

US requests European countries to draft proposals outlining post-war security assurances for Ukraine, FT reports
The U.S. has asked European countries to outline their potential security and peacekeeping contributions to Ukraine as part of any future peace negotiations with Russia, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 15, citing undisclosed sources.
9:43 PM

State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
