paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Sanctions, Oil, shadow fleet, Russian oil industry
Edit post

UK, US sanctions force Russia's oil tankers to reflag, Bloomberg reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 23, 2025 8:44 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image of a tanker transiting through the Great Belt of Denmark off the coast of Agerso, Denmark, on Thursday, Aug. 15. 2024. (Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A growing portion of Russia's oil tanker fleet is being forced to reflag as U.S. and U.K. sanctions intensify pressure on Moscow's shipping network, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 23.

The removal of these flags disrupts Russia's oil export logistics, forcing tankers to re-register in less reputable jurisdictions and change ownership to avoid detection.

The pressure follows sweeping sanctions introduced on Jan. 10, targeting nearly 200 vessels in Russia's so-called "shadow fleet." These ships are used to bypass sanctions on Russian oil exports.

The Barbados Ship Registry, which operates under U.K. regulations, will reportedly revoke the flags of 46 vessels under U.K. sanctions by the end of January.

Trump says Russia’s war in Ukraine ‘will end immediately’ if OPEC lowers oil prices
President Donald Trump also said Ukraine was “ready for a deal,” but added “you’ll have to ask Russia” about a peace agreement within a year.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Though Barbados does not impose sanctions on Russia, its compliance reflects its strong ties with the U.K. Ships sanctioned by the U.S. but not by the U.K. will retain their Barbadian flags.

Panama's Maritime Authority has similarly begun deregistering 68 vessels, aligning with U.S., EU, U.K., and UN sanctions under rules adopted in late 2024.

Compounding the impact of maritime sanctions, Indian banks have reportedly blocked payments for Russian oil imports due to the latest round of U.S. sanctions, according to Energy Intelligence.

The tightening measures have already caused a sharp decline in Russian seaborne crude exports, with Bloomberg reporting dozens of tankers dropping anchor and suspending operations since the Jan. 10 sanctions.

Russian cargo ship Sparta II docks in Syria after weeks drifting at sea, tracking data shows
The Sparta II, a Russian cargo ship under U.S. sanctions, had been drifting near Tartus since Jan. 5 after leaving Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Oblast on Dec. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.