UK, US sanctions force Russia's oil tankers to reflag, Bloomberg reports

A growing portion of Russia's oil tanker fleet is being forced to reflag as U.S. and U.K. sanctions intensify pressure on Moscow's shipping network, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 23.

The removal of these flags disrupts Russia's oil export logistics, forcing tankers to re-register in less reputable jurisdictions and change ownership to avoid detection.

The pressure follows sweeping sanctions introduced on Jan. 10, targeting nearly 200 vessels in Russia's so-called "shadow fleet." These ships are used to bypass sanctions on Russian oil exports.

The Barbados Ship Registry, which operates under U.K. regulations, will reportedly revoke the flags of 46 vessels under U.K. sanctions by the end of January.

Though Barbados does not impose sanctions on Russia, its compliance reflects its strong ties with the U.K. Ships sanctioned by the U.S. but not by the U.K. will retain their Barbadian flags.

Panama's Maritime Authority has similarly begun deregistering 68 vessels, aligning with U.S., EU, U.K., and UN sanctions under rules adopted in late 2024.

Compounding the impact of maritime sanctions, Indian banks have reportedly blocked payments for Russian oil imports due to the latest round of U.S. sanctions, according to Energy Intelligence.

The tightening measures have already caused a sharp decline in Russian seaborne crude exports, with Bloomberg reporting dozens of tankers dropping anchor and suspending operations since the Jan. 10 sanctions.