News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Conscription, Mobilization, Military, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Ukraine won't trade young soldiers' lives for better weapons, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert December 10, 2024 3:50 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference on Nov. 19, 2024. (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny Live/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will not use "the youth of soldiers" to make up for its gaps in military equipment and training, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post on Dec. 9.

Zelensky's comments came in response to pressure from U.S. officials and other Western allies for Ukraine to lower its draft age from 25 to 18 in order to mobilize more troops.

"We must not compensate the lack of equipment and training with the youth of soldiers," Zelensky said on X.

"The priority should be providing missiles and lowering Russia's military potential, not Ukraine's draft age. The goal should be to preserve as many lives as possible, not to preserve weapons in storage."

Zelensky said Ukraine's focus should be equipping and training "existing brigades" and that allies should work together to end Russia's full-scale invasion. He also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for their recent meeting in Paris, calling it a "productive conversation."

"I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China," Zelensky said.

"And that's the truth—only decisiveness can bring this war to a just end and ensure lasting peace."

Earlier on Dec. 9, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington will provide training and weapons to Ukrainian soldiers if Kyiv lowers its conscription age.

Previously, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Nov. 27 that the U.S. was urging Ukraine to lower its draft age, according to a senior White House official.

Personnel shortages have dogged Ukraine throughout its fight against Russia. Although Ukraine adopted a major bill reforming the draft in April, mobilization slowed down in autumn, leaving front-line units depleted.

Russian forces significantly outnumber Ukrainian units and have been able to advance at record rates in eastern Ukraine while absorbing heavy losses.  

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

5:55 PM

Russian court sentences Crimean resident to 15 years for alleged state treason.

A Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea sentenced a 33-year-old local resident to 15 years in a strict regime colony on charges of state treason, Russia's prosecutor's office reported on Dec. 9. The man was accused of transmitting information about the movement of Russian military equipment to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
