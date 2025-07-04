Russia intensifying use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, Dutch intelligence reports

Russia is escalating the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces, the Netherlands Military Intelligence (MIVD) reported on July 4.

Russian troops use banned chemical agents as psychological warfare to panic Ukrainian forces, forcing soldiers from dugouts and trenches with gas grenades dropped by drones, making them easy targets for subsequent drone or artillery attacks.

According to MIVD report, it was previously known that Russia usesd tear gas, but now intelligence has confirmed the use of chloropicrin — a substance that can kill in high concentrations in enclosed spaces.

Use of of chloropicrin, banned under international law, was discovered by the Netherlands Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) and General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) together with the German foreign intelligence service BND.

The Kyiv Independent previously reported rising chemical attacks, but Ukraine could not accurately identify the chemical substances due to lack of equipment.

The U.S. State Department had already reported in May that Russian forces have used the chemical agent chloropicrin in Ukraine. The May 1 announcement was part of a larger statement about the introduction of new U.S. sanctions against more than 280 individuals and entities.

For now, the original statement has been removed from the U.S. State Department website.

Russia is using this type of weapon more frequently and "with ease," says MIVD Director Vice Admiral Peter Reesink.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who announced the news to the Dutch parliament, called the situation "absolutely unacceptable," calling for "more sanctions, isolation of Russia and unwavering military support for Ukraine."

"We are making this public now because Russia's use of chemical weapons must not become normalized," Brekelmans said. "If the threshold for using this type of weapon is lowered, it is dangerous not only for Ukraine but also for the rest of Europe and the world."

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has conducted over 9,000 chemical attacks. At least three Ukrainian soldiers have died directly from exposure to toxic substances, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

Dutch intelligence has established that Russian military leadership actively facilitates chemical attacks, and the use of banned substances has become standard practice for Russian forces.

Moscow is also increasing investments in chemical weapons programs, expanding research and recruiting new scientists, MIVD and AIVD observe.

The U.S. has accused Russia of deploying chloropicrin, often used in agriculture and widely weaponized as a “vomiting agent” during World War I.