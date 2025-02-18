Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Saudi Arabia, Peace Negotiations, War, Ukraine
Edit post

'We agreed to consider each other's interests' — Russian negotiator Ushakov on talks in Saudi Arabia

by Kateryna Hodunova February 18, 2025 2:41 PM 1 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (C) and Russian President Vladimir Putin's Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov (2nd R) chat with Saudi Arabian officials, following meeting between Russia and the United States in Ukraine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

A member of Russia's delegation that met with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine has said the talks were "not bad," but it was "hard to say" if the two sides' interests were converging.

Speaking to the pro-Kremlin Channel One Russia, Yuri Ushakov, an advisor to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, said it was a "very serious discussion of all the issues we wanted to touch upon."

"We have agreed to take account of each other's interests and develop bilateral relations, since both Moscow and Washington are interested in this," he added.

Ushakov also said a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin were discussed, but it was unlikely to take place next week as had been previously speculated.

Kurt Volker’s guide to US-Russia Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia
After years of political isolation sparked by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia this week to discuss how to bring an end to the war. Neither Ukraine nor Europe has been invited to the main discussion, setting off alarm bells in
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.