Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian 'shadow fleet' captains, cultural heritage looters

President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved sanctions against 57 captains of Russia’s "shadow fleet," a group of tankers routinely used to evade sanctions targeting Russia's oil trade, and 55 individuals involved in looting Ukraine’s cultural heritage in occupied Crimea.

The measures, adopted by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council on Feb. 5, target 56 Russian citizens and one Iranian national engaged in illicit oil exports through ship-to-ship transfers and other violations to bypass price caps.

The individuals include captains of sanctioned tankers operated by Sovcomflot, a company already blacklisted by the U.S. and the U.K. By restricting experienced captains from participating in these operations, Ukraine aims to disrupt Russia’s oil trade and raise operational costs for its shadow fleet.

Additionally, sanctions have been imposed on Russian officials and cultural figures responsible for illegal excavations and the removal of Ukrainian artifacts from Crimea. Among those targeted are high-ranking officials from Russia’s Ministry of Culture, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and directors of major state-run museums, including the Hermitage and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts. They face asset freezes and international travel restrictions.

Ukraine has also sanctioned three museums operating under Russian law on occupied territory, including the Tauric Chersonesos Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve, which houses UNESCO-listed heritage. Kyiv aims to draw international attention to Russia’s unlawful cultural plunder and encourage partner nations to impose similar sanctions.

These measures mark the first instance of individual accountability for shadow fleet captains aiding Russia’s oil trade. Ukrainian authorities believe these sanctions will deter future participation in the tanker fleet and complicate Moscow’s efforts to recruit new personnel while also curbing the looting of Ukraine’s cultural treasures.