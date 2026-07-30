Ukraine war latest: Heartbreak in Ukrainian village as Russian missile kills at least 6 family members

Key developments on July 30:

'Almost nothing remained': Russian missile kills at least 6 family members in Ukrainian village

Ukraine hits one of Russia's largest Lukoil-owned oil refineries, General Staff confirms

'The package won't arrive:' Blazes at Wildberries warehouses in Russia's Penza, Udmurtia amid more Ukrainian drone strikes

Assault regiment commander ordered troops to fire on retreating comrades, media investigation alleges

A Russian ballistic missile killed at least six members of a family when it destroyed their home in Radushne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, during Moscow's mass attack on Ukraine on July 30, according to local media. Rescuers continued searching the rubble for additional victims.

"The impact of the Russian missile was so powerful that almost nothing remained of the house," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote. "Fragments of human bodies were found beneath the rubble, and only forensic examinations can determine which family members the remains belong to."

Local media reported that six family members had been confirmed killed as of 6 p.m., while identification work continued.

Zelensky had earlier identified five of those killed as the parents, Olena and Artem, and three of their children: Mark, Azarii Ilai, and Emilia.

The bodies of five other children in the family — Zakharii, Dominika, Federika, Viorika, and 1 1/2-year-old Artem, the couple's grandson — had not yet been identified at the time of Zelensky's statement. With little left of the house after the direct hit, all five were feared dead.

In a screenshot of a local Telegram chat posted on Threads, the couple's son Matvii, who lives in Poland, asked neighbors whether any of his family had survived the strike.

"Matvii, I was there, only the foundations remained from the house, they were all killed," came the reply from a neighbor in the chat.

The strike on the Voronovs' house was part of a larger mass Russian missile and drone attack that saw at least eight people killed and over 50 injured, with Lviv and Kyiv also hit.

Ukraine hits one of Russia's largest Lukoil-owned oil refineries, General Staff confirms

Ukrainian forces struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Russian city of Perm on July 29, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed.

Owned by Lukoil, one of Russia's largest oil producers, the Permnefteorgsintez refinery is among the country's largest. The facility processes more than 13 million metric tons of crude oil annually and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and lubricating oils.

Photos and videos purportedly showing the strike on the refinery began circulating on Russian social media at around 10 a.m. local time on July 29.

Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin later confirmed that an "industrial facility" had been struck, saying several drones were intercepted while approaching the site. According to Makhonin, no one was injured as a result of the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed on July 29 that Ukraine had imposed "long-range sanctions" on an oil refinery in Perm Krai, but did not identify the facility he was referring to.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) later claimed responsibility for the attack in Perm, revealing that the target was the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery, located more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from Ukraine.

'The package won't arrive:' Blazes at Wildberries warehouses in Russia's Penza, Udmurtia amid more Ukrainian drone strikes

Two more warehouses belonging to Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries have reportedly been struck by Ukrainian drones overnight on July 30, as the targeted campaign against the company's facilities continues, regional authorities reported.

Warehouses were struck in the city of Penza, regional governor Oleg Melnichenko confirmed, adding that one person was injured in the attack, and that over 200 people had been evacuated from the area.

An attack on another Wildberries warehouse was also reported outside the city of Sarapul in the Russian Republic of Udmurtia, northeast of Moscow, local Telegram channels reported.

Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi confirmed the attacks, marking the eighth and ninth Wildberries facilities to be struck since the campaign started earlier this month.

"The package won't arrive, not for Penza, not for the Red Army... sorry, Udmurtia," Magyar wrote on Telegram in his signature cryptic style.

Assault regiment commander ordered troops to fire on retreating comrades, media investigation alleges

Oleh Shyriaiev, commander of Ukraine's 225th Assault Regiment, allegedly ordered troops to open fire on retreating fellow soldiers, according to an investigation by the Ukrainian investigative outlet Texty.

Ukrainian journalist Anna Kaliuzhna's investigation, published on July 30 in both text and video form, includes a voice message allegedly from Shyriaiev that was sent to one of the unit's chats while the regiment was fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast from late 2024 to early 2025.

"A reminder to those referring to 'our own' — there are no 'our own,'" the voice, allegedly belonging to Shyriaiev, says.

"There is only a specific request over the radio: 'permission to move.' Everything else is the enemy. Anything that’s moving is the enemy. Anyone fleeing their positions is a deserter — and they’re the enemy too. Stick to this rule."

The voice note, sent to Kaliuzhna by multiple sources within the unit, is one example of the alleged use of "blocking forces," in which soldiers who retreat without orders are shot or systematically threatened with being shot, though the vast majority of such cases occur in the Russian army.

Asked by the Kyiv Independent to comment on the specific allegations in this story, the 225th Regiment declined.