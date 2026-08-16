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Chief economist at key Russian state development bank reportedly fired after warning of economic defeat to West

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by Olena Goncharova
Chief economist at key Russian state development bank reportedly fired after warning of economic defeat to West
A view of the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Olesya Kupryayeva/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrei Klepach, the chief economist at Russian state development corporation VEB.RF, was reportedly fired on Aug. 16, a day after Russian media widely circulated his warnings that Russia was losing its economic and technological competition with the West.

Russian independent media outlet The Bell reported Klepach’s dismissal on Aug. 16, citing two people familiar with the matter. The report came two days after The Moscow Times published excerpts from Klepach’s May remarks, which were subsequently picked up by other Russian media.

The Kyiv Independent can't immedately verify the claims.

Speaking at an event organized by the Moscow Exchange’s Nikitsky Club, Klepach reportedly said Russia would be unable to sustain competition with the West in a prolonged confrontation and predicted that the country would eventually face a social crisis.

According to one of The Bell’s sources, VEB.RF head Igor Shuvalov dismissed Klepach following an order "from above." A second source confirmed that the firing was connected to Klepach’s May remarks. The Bell said it had requested comment from VEB.RF.

Klepach had served as VEB.RF’s chief economist for 12 years. Before joining the state development corporation, he spent a decade at Russia’s Economic Development Ministry. He joined the ministry in 2004 as head of its macroeconomic forecasting department and served as deputy economic development minister from 2008 to 2014 under Elvira Nabiullina, Andrei Belousov, and Alexei Ulyukayev.

"We are falling behind. We are losing both the technological and economic competition in the world. And, as I have already said, we are losing it not only to China and the United States — in some respects, we are losing it to Ukraine," Klepach said.

"Ukraine’s economy has, of course, been partly destroyed, and there is a demographic catastrophe. But again, despite everything, the Ukrainian economy is surviving. Of course, it receives enormous financial assistance. (…) With that support, their military spending and their own expenditures amount to almost 50% of our budget," he was quoted as saying.

"We will not win this competition in a war of attrition," Klepach continued. "We have this illusion that everything there will collapse. It has not collapsed, and it will not. Our costs are growing."

"I believe Russia will not fall apart, but I am almost certain that we will arrive at a social crisis," he concluded. "Economically, we will not collapse, but we will continue to fall further behind, with all the consequences that entails."

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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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