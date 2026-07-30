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'The package won't arrive:' Blazes at Wildberries warehouses in Russia's Penza, Udmurtia amid more Ukrainian drone strikes

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by Francis Farrell
'The package won't arrive:' Blazes at Wildberries warehouses in Russia's Penza, Udmurtia amid more Ukrainian drone strikes
Photos reportedly showing smoke rising from a Wildberries warehouse in the Russian city of Penza after a Ukrainian drone attack on the e-commerce giant's facility on the morning of July 30, 2026. (Exilenova+, Telegram 

Two more warehouses belonging to Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries have reportedly been struck by Ukrainian drones overnight on July 30, as the targeted campaign against the company's facilities continues, regional authorities reported.

Warehouses were struck in the city of Penza, regional governor Oleg Melnichenko confirmed, adding that one person was injured in the attack, and that over 200 people had been evacuated from the area.

An attack on another Wildberries warehouse was also reported outside the city of Sarapul in the Russian Republic of Udmurtia, northeast of Moscow, local Telegram channels reported.

Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi confirmed the attacks, marking the eighth and ninth Wildberries facilities to be struck since the campaign started earlier this month.

"The package won't arrive, not for Penza, not for the Red Army... sorry, Udmurtia," Magyar wrote on Telegram in his signature cryptic style.

Wildberries, which controls about half of Russia's online retail market, has been targeted in a spate of Ukrainian drone attacks, with warehouses and logistics ups going up in flames in Moscow Oblast, St Petersburg, Tyumen, Krasnodar, Ryazan, and other locations.

According to calculations made by Russian independent media outlet Verstka before the last two attacks, Wildberries had already lost 15.4% of its total floor space.

Wildberries lists a variety of military equipment available for purchase on its website, including drone components and body armor.

Wildberries, along with company founder Tatyana Kim — Russia's wealthiest woman — have been subject to international sanctions and trade restrictions due to Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

When imposing sanctions against the company in 2022, Poland noted that Wildberries was "the largest taxpayer in the Russian Federation."

The attacks on Wildberries are also seen as a way of bringing the war home to middle-class Russians who have otherwise been able to live largely unaffected by it.

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UkraineRussiaUkrainian strikes in RussiaRussian economy
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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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