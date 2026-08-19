Ukrainian volunteer who says FSB blackmailed him says he is safe, no longer in Russia

Well-known Ukrainian volunteer Mikhail Purishev, who flew to Moscow over the weekend after claiming the FSB had blackmailed him by threatening his son living in Russia, released a video update on Aug. 19 saying he is safe and no longer in the country.

Purishev thanked his supporters and human rights organisations for their efforts and said he could not disclose further information about the ongoing situation at this point.

On Aug. 17, the volunteer from Mariupol published a video on his social media channels, saying he was being pressured by the Russian FSB to share information about Ukrainian military positions. The agency demanded he keep working as a volunteer for cover.

The FSB threatened to draft his son into the Russian Armed Forces and send him to fight against Ukraine if he refused, he claimed.

Purishev flew to Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, landing there on the morning of Aug. 17. The volunteer later posted a second video with a caption that read "I have arrived in Russia for the sake of my son." He then went silent until Aug. 19.

"You are a miracle! I am recording this video safely, on August 19, not on the territory of the Russian Federation. Thank you to each of you," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

"For every message, every call, every repost, every contact, every attempt to help. For not being silent, for raising awareness, supporting, worrying and doing everything you could. Each of you really helped me get through this and be safe now."

Purishev gave no further information about his son.

The volunteer, a native of occupied Mariupol, has a total of four children — two children from a previous marriage live in Russia, while his other two children live in Ukraine.

Mikhail Purishev made a name for himself as a volunteer when he drove into besieged Mariupol six times in spring 2022 to evacuate people from the city.