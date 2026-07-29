Explosions reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih as Russia launches large-scale ballistic missile attack across Ukraine

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a wave of ballistic missile attacks across Ukraine in the early hours of July 30, with multiple explosions reported in Kyiv just hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing another large-scale attack against Ukraine.

At least one person has been killed in the capital, the local military administration reported.

Fires reportedly broke out at non-residential properties in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Obolonskyi districts after falling debris landed on the sites, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv beginning at 1:18 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Ukraine's Air Force warned of ballistic missiles heading toward Dnipro and later Kryvyi Rih, as well as another high-speed target launched from Kharkiv Oblast toward Dnipro.

Local media reported that a residential area in Kryvyi Rih was hit, with many people, including children, believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. No information was immediately available as to whether casualties were sustained in the city.

Around 1:56 a.m. local time, the Air Force warned of missiles heading toward Vinnytsia Oblast. Explosions were later reported in the city of Vinnytsia shortly after the alert was issued.

Smoke and fire in the direction of Obolon, Kyiv on July 30 following a ballistic missile attack (Kyiv Independent Journalist)

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned earlier on July 29 that Russia would likely carry out a massive attack on the country overnight, in a message posted on social media.

"The Russians prepared a massive attack several days ago, and there is a high probability that the strike will be carried out tonight," Zelensky said in a post on X.

"Please, in all regions of Ukraine, pay attention to air raid alerts today and take care of yourselves," he added.

People take shelter at the Palats Ukraina metro station in anticipation of a Russian air attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine, early on July 30, 2026. (Kyiv Independent Journalist)

Mass attacks have targeted Ukraine's capital with alarming frequency throughout spring and summer 2026. As Russia's offensive on the battlefield has slowed, Moscow has adopted a new tactic in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine: overwhelm the country's strained air defenses with ballistic missiles, attacking residential neighborhoods and cultural sites.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on July 3 that Moscow's large-scale missile attacks against Ukraine "must continue."

Ukraine has hit back, launching successful deep strikes against Russia's oil infrastructure and military facilities — even attacking traditional strongholds such as Moscow and St. Petersburg. The effectiveness of Kyiv's aerial campaign has changed the stakes of the war and mounted serious pressure on the Kremlin.

But setting refineries aflame in Russia does not protect the Ukrainian cities that have run out of Patriot interceptors, the only air defense ammunition capable of shooting down Russia's ballistic missiles.

It may, however, persuade Russia to accept a partial truce in the sky. Ukraine and the U.S. are preparing a new round of peace proposals to present to Moscow in the near future, including a ceasefire on aerial attacks, officials told the Kyiv Independent on July 24.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on July 28 to discuss Patriot interceptors and reviving the peace process between Russia and Ukraine. The air truce proposal was reportedly on the agenda for their meeting.

Zelensky and Trump said afterwards that they held a good conversation, reflecting an apparent thaw in the White House's attitudes toward Kyiv. In a television interview following the meeting, Zelensky said Putin has lost the initiative in the war with Ukraine but stubbornly refuses to declare a ceasefire.