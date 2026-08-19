KI logo
Europe

Ukraine praises end to Hungary's 'gold convoy' investigation, calls for more accountability

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kate Tsurkan
Ukraine praises end to Hungary's 'gold convoy' investigation, calls for more accountability
Photo for illustrative purposes. People walk past Oschadbank branch of the state savings bank of Ukraine, in downtown of Lviv. (Photo by Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha praised on Aug. 19 Hungary's closure of a money laundering investigation into a Ukrainian bank convoy from earlier in the spring, adding that "betting on anti-Ukrainian rhetoric for domestic gain yields nothing but political defeat and shame."

Hungarian authorities seized two bank vehicles in March traveling from Austria to Ukraine that were transporting a shipment of cash and gold worth about $82 million, claiming they were investigating a money laundering scheme.

Employees of Ukraine's state Oschadbank who were accompanying the shipment were briefly detained by Hungarian authorities before being released the next day.

Kyiv dismissed all accusations at the time and condemned the seizure as "state terrorism."

Earlier on June 17, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar ordered an internal investigation into the government agencies implicated in the so-called "gold convoy" scandal that had become one of the biggest diplomatic strains between Hungary and Ukraine under former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Hungarian Tax and Customs Administration subsequently closed its money laundering investigation after determining that no crime had been committed.

A Hungarian media investigation alleged that Orban ordered the Ukrainian gold seizure "for political reasons."

In his Aug. 19 statement, Sybiha called on the latest developments in the case to "continue beyond public shame."

"Everyone involved in fabricating this sham and illegally detaining our people and state property must be held accountable," Sybiha said.

read also

Eastern Europe’s push to revive tourism amid Russia’s war
Hungary-Ukraine relationsPeter MagyarViktor OrbanUkrainian banks
Avatar
Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 19
Show More

Editors' Picks