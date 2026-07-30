Ukraine hits one of Russia's largest Lukoil-owned oil refineries, General Staff confirms

Ukrainian forces struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Russian city of Perm on July 29, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed.

Owned by Lukoil, one of Russia's largest oil producers, the Permnefteorgsintez refinery is among the country's largest. The facility processes more than 13 million metric tons of crude oil annually and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and lubricating oils.

Photos and videos purportedly showing the strike on the refinery began circulating on Russian social media at around 10 a.m. local time on July 29.

Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin later confirmed that an "industrial facility" had been struck, saying several drones were intercepted while approaching the site. According to Makhonin, no people were injured as a result of the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed on July 29 that Ukraine had imposed "long-range sanctions" on an oil refinery in Perm Krai, but did not identify the facility he was referring to.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) later claimed responsibility for the attack in Perm, revealing that the target was the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery, located more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from Ukraine.

A fire was reported on the refinery's grounds following the attack, according to the General Staff.

Preliminary information indicated that a primary oil-processing unit, one of the refinery's key installations, was burning.

The strike on the facility in Perm is part of Ukraine's campaign of long-range attacks deep inside Russia targeting the country's oil industry, aimed at disrupting fuel supplies and degrading Moscow's ability to sustain its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian strikes inside Russia and in Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea, have contributed to fuel shortages in some regions, with reports of gas stations running out of fuel and motorists waiting in long lines to refuel.

Zelensky said he met with Ukraine's military leadership on July 26 to review the country's long-range strike campaign against Russia. Following the meeting, the president said Ukrainian forces had carried out more than 1,000 strike missions as part of what he called "long-range sanctions" since the start of 2026.

"Our main objective is for our long-range pressure to push Russia even further toward diplomacy by disrupting the production of weapons components, inflicting oil-related and other economic losses, and bringing this war back to its 'home harbor,'" Zelensky wrote on Facebook.