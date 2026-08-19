Exclusive: Dismissed Ukrainian defense minister Fedorov mulls US visit, sources say

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is considering a trip to the United States, U.S. and Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent.

The potential trip comes as Fedorov has emerged as a more outspoken critic of Ukraine's wartime political system. On Aug. 18, he called for Ukraine to find a way to restore a full democratic process while the war continues, advocating for elections.

The trip could take place as soon as next week, one person said.

It remains unclear whom Fedorov plans to meet in the U.S. He has, however, remained in close contact with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over the potential use of Starlink terminals to counter ballistic missile systems deployed on Russian territory.

Fedorov did not respond to a request for comment. The President's office said they were not aware of any such plans.

Fedorov became one of Ukraine's most popular government officials during his tenure, overseeing major reforms and high-profile initiatives aimed at strengthening the military. His proposals won support among many Ukrainians, making his dismissal by President Volodymyr Zelensky in mid-July a surprise to much of the public.

Zelensky has never provided a detailed explanation for removing Fedorov, instead pointing to an alleged conflict between the former defense minister and then-Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

On July 21, Zelensky said he had offered Fedorov "a prominent position in the government" focused on strengthening Ukraine's technological sector.

According to a person close to Zelensky, the proposal envisioned either making Fedorov deputy prime minister for military innovations or appointing him to lead Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state-owned defense conglomerate.

Fedorov rejected those options. He wanted to return only as defense minister.

Zelensky formally nominated acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara to take up the post permanently on Aug. 18, after months of protests calling for Fedorov's reinstatement. Parliament approved Khmara's candidacy on Aug. 19.

Hours after Zelensky nominated Khmara, Fedorov released a video address calling for a "legal, safe, and realistic mechanism" for holding elections during the prolonged war. He said such a system would need to protect voting rights for military personnel, Ukrainians living abroad, and people in front-line regions.

Fedorov also called for greater government accountability, arguing that officials entrusted with government positions, authority, or public funds should demonstrate results and explain their decisions to the public.

He criticized corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency during wartime, arguing that the misuse of defense funds can directly affect Ukraine's ability to fight by depriving troops of drones, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, vehicles, and other equipment.