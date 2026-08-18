Breaking: Fedorov calls for wartime elections, says Putin shouldn't decide when Ukrainians vote

Editor's note: This story is being updated with additional details.

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Aug. 18 called for Ukraine to find a way to restore a full democratic process even as the war continues, arguing that Russia should not be allowed to determine when Ukrainians can elect their government.

In a video address, Fedorov said Ukraine needs a "legal, safe, and realistic mechanism" for holding elections during a prolonged war while ensuring voting rights for military personnel, Ukrainians abroad, and people living in front-line regions.

"We must not let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin decide when Ukrainians can choose their government," Fedorov said, adding that democracy is "part of what we are fighting for today."

Fedorov argued that elections are not simply about casting ballots but provide an opportunity for citizens to assess those in power and decide whether they continue to have their trust.

"Democracy is not a peacetime luxury. Democracy is part of what we are fighting for today," he said, arguing that Ukraine must demonstrate that it can simultaneously wage war and remain a democratic state.

Fedorov also called for greater government accountability, arguing that officials entrusted with authority, public funds, or government positions should be required to demonstrate results and explain their decisions to the public.

He criticized corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency during wartime, arguing that misused defense funds can directly affect Ukraine's ability to fight by depriving troops of drones, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, vehicles, and other equipment.

"Power must mean responsibility," Fedorov said. "If you received authority — be accountable for the result. If you received a budget — show what was accomplished. If you received a position — explain what you achieved."

He also argued that the government must communicate more openly with Ukrainians, saying that the extraordinary trust granted to authorities during wartime does not give them "a license to act without explanation."

"People do not demand that the state never make mistakes," Fedorov said. "But they have a right to the truth."

Fedorov's remarks came hours after Zelensky formally nominated acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara to take up the post in a permanent capacity, following months of protests calling for Fedorov's reinstatement.

Khmara's nomination must be approved by parliament, with a confirmation vote expected as early as Aug. 19.

Khmara is an SBU veteran who previously commanded the agency's Alpha Special Operations Center, overseeing Ukraine's campaign of long-range drone strikes against Russia. He also led the operation to liberate Snake Island in 2022 and was appointed as the acting head of the agency in January 2026 after Vasyl Maliuk stepped down.

Zelensky dismissed Fedorov during a government reshuffle earlier this year, a decision that sparked nationwide protests.

Fedorov has since rejected other government positions offered by the president, primarily focused on strengthening Ukraine's military technology sector, maintaining that he would only return as defense minister.

Fedorov was regarded as one of the government's most popular ministers and was praised for his reforms and efforts to expand Ukraine's drone capabilities.