Investigators search deputy head of Zelensky's office, lawmaker in corruption case, source says

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is searching the premises of Iryna Mudra, a presidential deputy chief of staff, and Vadym Stolar, a member of parliament, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 19.

Stolar represented the pro-Russian Opposition Platform-For Life faction in parliament until it was banned amid the full-scale invasion in 2022. Now he represents the Restoration of Ukraine group, an offshoot of the Opposition Platform-For Life.

The NABU said on Aug. 19 that it was "conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization allegedly led by a current and a former Ukrainian lawmaker and involving senior officials from the President's Office."

The bureau said that further details would be published later.

In December the NABU also charged five lawmakers from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction with taking cash in exchange for parliamentary votes.

The same month, the bureau also searched the premises of an aide to David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent in April.

The media outlet Ukrainska Pravda also reported in July, citing its sources, that earlier that month the NABU had obtained court orders allowing it to collect biological samples from the Arakhamia aide in the case involving alleged cash payments paid to lawmakers.