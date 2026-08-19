'I'm skeptical' — Ukrainian soldiers react to Fedorov's bombshell election video

Mykhailo Fedorov, then-Defense Minister, on June 30, 2026. (Roman Pashkovskiy / Mykhailo Fedorov’s team)

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov dropped a bombshell of a video on Aug. 18, calling for elections in Ukraine and becoming by far the most high-profile person to advocate for such a move during Russia's full-scale invasion.

In an address posted on YouTube, Fedorov said Ukraine needs a "legal, safe, and realistic mechanism" for holding elections during a prolonged war while ensuring voting rights for military personnel, Ukrainians abroad, and people living in front-line regions.

"We must not let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin decide when Ukrainians can choose their government," Fedorov said, adding that democracy is "part of what we are fighting for today."

Fedorov became one of Ukraine's most popular government officials during his tenure as defense minister, overseeing major reforms and high-profile initiatives aimed at strengthening the military. His proposals won support among many Ukrainians, making his dismissal by President Volodymyr Zelensky in mid-July a surprise to much of the public.

His dismissal was followed by protests in cities across Ukraine, which are still ongoing.

But his call for elections is hugely controversial, not least because of the difficulties involved in holding them during wartime.

Protesters hold placards as they demonstrate for a reform of the defence sector and to demand the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov in central Kyiv on Aug. 14, 2026 (Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's constant targeting of Ukrainian population centers across the country in bomb, missile, and drone attacks makes providing a "safe" voting experience next to impossible while the war is ongoing, adding to the challenge of arranging voting facilities for soldiers serving on the front lines and the millions who fled abroad.

The Kyiv Independent asked four serving members of Ukraine's military and one veteran what they thought of Fedorov's video.

Officer at Ukraine's Defense Ministry speaking on condition of anonymity

In terms of my reaction — surprise and shock. And a bit of outrage, because this was clearly an attempt to legitimize in the public discourse the marginalized and taboo topic of holding elections under martial law.

I think that in his address, (Fedorov) was actually hinting more at parliamentary elections, because legally we are a parliamentary-presidential republic, and parliament does indeed have a lot of powers; it's just that it lacks real agency.

Many of our electoral districts are occupied, there would be a shortage of MPs, and so on — all of that clearly works against holding parliamentary elections.

Do I want elections? Yes. The issue is long overdue, and that's true at every level. Is it possible to hold them? No, no, and absolutely not. And the problem is not just security. It's also that a large number of people either won't be able to vote for objective reasons or won't be able to run for office and campaign properly.

We often talk about fairness for military personnel, so don't take away their right to vote or run for office, at least. Otherwise, you're forcing soldiers on the front line to vote for candidates who are sitting safely in the rear and have the ability to run a normal campaign. That would be yet another injustice to them.

I think the reasonable, rational part of society understands the risks of holding elections during wartime, which is why they don't support it. But the other part of society can easily be whipped up by various bloggers and Telegram channels, and they will start supporting the idea of holding elections.

It's very important to me to vote in the next election. But the more time goes by, the more I get the impression that the candidates I'd be willing to support will never win anywhere.

Artem Kariakin, a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

To be honest, those of us on the front line are watching all these processes with a certain degree of irony. When a 10-inch (first-person view) FPV drone carrying a huge anti-tank munition strapped to it with duct tape explodes near you, while somewhere that seems not so far away, people are thinking about elections, it feels like two completely different worlds.

Personally, I have nothing against democracy in any of its forms, but there are two things I don't understand:

Firstly, how can these elections actually be held while ensuring the safety of everyone involved? A digital option raises concerns about trust and credibility.

Secondly, what would new people in power actually change when it comes to the main thing happening in our country right now — the war?

Mykhailo Fedorov, then-Minister of Defence of Ukraine in ____ on June 18, 2026. (Roman Pashkovskiy / Mykhailo Fedorov’s team)

I'm afraid that if the possibility of holding presidential or parliamentary elections becomes real, a great many people in our country will shift all of their attention in that direction. This could include trying to use servicemen and military units for political purposes, which could have a seriously damaging effect on the front right now.

We already have certain individuals who seem to dream of elections being held as soon as possible and compete for ratings, seeking power in a country that has not yet guaranteed its own continued existence — or, at the very least, its independence for the years ahead.

At the same time, I also don't understand many of the personnel decisions that people protesting in Kyiv disagree with. But would elections actually change any of these things for the better?

Again, I am not against democratic elections in any form, but are we sure that a newly elected government — or the current one if re-elected — will still have a country to govern?

No candidate can guarantee the people of Ukraine the one thing that matters most — peace and an end to the war. Because that depends entirely on Putin, and he certainly is not going to be replaced.

Oleksii, a chief sergeant in a drone unit who asked to be identified by first name only

When I watched this video, I had the impression that he was testing the waters ahead of the elections, riding the wave of his popularity.

Honestly, I didn't hear anything new. It's funny that he talks about a system that needs to be changed, even though he himself has been one of its architects since 2019. Where were you before? Why have you only now become so aware that we've all gone in the wrong direction? Is it a matter of self-preservation? I don't understand this whole story, and I'm skeptical about it.

I think the issue of elections is timely, and it would be useful to examine how elections were conducted in other countries at war. I'm not particularly knowledgeable about this, but it's clear that we need to change the system. We shouldn't expect brilliant solutions in governance from people who have failed to address the challenges we've faced over the past seven years.

It would be important for me to vote, but the question is, who the candidates would be. Would candidates who are currently serving be able to run? Again, the country is at war, and it's difficult for me to imagine how elections could actually be conducted under these circumstances.

Oleksandr 'Collector,' a drone pilot with the 21st Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment Kraken (part of 3rd Army Corps)

In my opinion, he was one of the most effective defense ministers.

This is exactly what I can say with confidence — if we evaluate the amount of work that was done for the Armed Forces and for Ukraine as a whole during the full-scale war, this minister of defense was probably the best.

This is a war; it's not like the Second World War in history books. Here, the initiative is seized by the one who, let's say, is modernizing.

Why he was dismissed, or regarding yesterday's video, I'm not ready to say anything yet, because there could be various motives.

I think it's better to listen to (President Volodymyr Zelensky) to see what he says, but he hasn't explained to the media yet the exact reasons for the dismissal.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with then-acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara during the reburial ceremony of the repatriated remains of Yevhen Konovalets in Kyiv on Aug. 18, 2026. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images.)

Liubomyr Dmytryshyn, a 24-year-old veteran and activist

(The recent protests) have achieved a great deal. I believe that appointing (Mykhailo) Drapatyi to replace (Oleksandr) Syrskyi as commander-in-chief has the potential to significantly improve our situation in six months' or a year's time. He is the right man for the job and is getting things done.

As for Fedorov's statements regarding elections, specifically at this moment, I do not support them. The crisis that arose following his dismissal and the unfounded appointments can still be resolved without elections. If this situation changes and the crisis threatens the very foundations of the state, we will unequivocally demand elections. However, that time has not yet come.

I have never once spoken out in support of Fedorov as a political candidate (during protests). In support of the minister of defense — yes. As a political candidate — no.

The most important demand of the protests was the fight against corruption and abuse of power, not a political struggle or a demand for elections. And half of our demands have, in fact, been met.