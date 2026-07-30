'Almost nothing remained': Russian missile kills at least 6 family members in Ukrainian village

A Russian ballistic missile killed at least six members of a family when it destroyed their home in Radushne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, during Moscow's mass attack on Ukraine on July 30, according to local media. Rescuers continued searching the rubble for additional victims.

"The impact of the Russian missile was so powerful that almost nothing remained of the house," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote. "Fragments of human bodies were found beneath the rubble, and only forensic examinations can determine which family members the remains belong to."

Local media reported that six family members had been confirmed killed as of 6 p.m., while identification work continued.

Zelensky had earlier identified five of those killed as the parents, Olena and Artem, and three of their children: Mark, Azarii Ilai, and Emilia.

The bodies of five other children in the family — Zakharii, Dominika, Federika, Viorika, and 1 1/2-year-old Artem, the couple's grandson — had not yet been identified at the time of Zelensky's statement. With little left of the house after the direct hit, all five were feared dead.

In a screenshot of a local Telegram chat posted on Threads, the couple's son Matvii, who lives in Poland, asked neighbors whether any of his family had survived the strike.

"Matvii, I was there, only the foundations remained from the house, they were all killed," came the reply from a neighbor in the chat.

The strike on the Voronovs' house was part of a larger mass Russian missile and drone attack that saw at least eight people killed and over 50 injured, with Lviv and Kyiv also hit.

The attack once again laid bare Ukraine's vulnerability to ballistic missiles, made worse in recent months by a dire shortage of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

"This Russian evil can only be stopped by the whole world. No one in the world can be left alone against such terror," Zelensky added .

"And when we say that Ukraine needs Patriot missiles, when we seek capabilities to defend itself against Russian ballistic missiles, we are not talking about abstractions — we are talking about precisely such families."