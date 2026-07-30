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'Almost nothing remained': Russian missile kills at least 6 family members in Ukrainian village

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by Francis Farrell
'Almost nothing remained': Russian missile kills at least 6 family members in Ukrainian village
A photo of the Voronov family, killed by a Russian ballistic missile strike on their family house in Radushne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 30, 2026.

A Russian ballistic missile killed at least six members of a family when it destroyed their home in Radushne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, during Moscow's mass attack on Ukraine on July 30, according to local media. Rescuers continued searching the rubble for additional victims.

"The impact of the Russian missile was so powerful that almost nothing remained of the house," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote. "Fragments of human bodies were found beneath the rubble, and only forensic examinations can determine which family members the remains belong to."

Local media reported that six family members had been confirmed killed as of 6 p.m., while identification work continued.

Zelensky had earlier identified five of those killed as the parents, Olena and Artem, and three of their children: Mark, Azarii Ilai, and Emilia.

The bodies of five other children in the family — Zakharii, Dominika, Federika, Viorika, and 1 1/2-year-old Artem, the couple's grandson — had not yet been identified at the time of Zelensky's statement. With little left of the house after the direct hit, all five were feared dead.

In a screenshot of a local Telegram chat posted on Threads, the couple's son Matvii, who lives in Poland, asked neighbors whether any of his family had survived the strike.

"Matvii, I was there, only the foundations remained from the house, they were all killed," came the reply from a neighbor in the chat.

The strike on the Voronovs' house was part of a larger mass Russian missile and drone attack that saw at least eight people killed and over 50 injured, with Lviv and Kyiv also hit.

The attack once again laid bare Ukraine's vulnerability to ballistic missiles, made worse in recent months by a dire shortage of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

"This Russian evil can only be stopped by the whole world. No one in the world can be left alone against such terror," Zelensky added .

"And when we say that Ukraine needs Patriot missiles, when we seek capabilities to defend itself against Russian ballistic missiles, we are not talking about abstractions — we are talking about precisely such families."

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At least 8 killed, more than 50 injured across Ukraine as Russia launches massive ballistic missile, drone attack
RussiaUkraineBallistic missileUkrainian childrenCivilian casualtiesDnipropetrovsk Oblast
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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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