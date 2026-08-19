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How did democracy die in Russia? Interview with Michael McFaul

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In this interview, the Kyiv Independent's Jason Blevins speaks with Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and a scholar who closely observed Russia's transition after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
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How Russia turns Ukrainian strikes into propaganda | Ukraine This Week

How Russia turns Ukrainian strikes into propaganda | Ukraine This Week

Is Kyiv’s bomb shelter system actually safe?

Is Kyiv’s bomb shelter system actually safe?

Ukrainian soldier on surviving 200 days in the kill zone

Ukrainian soldier on surviving 200 days in the kill zone

Inside Ukraine's 40-day drone campaign to weaken Russia | Ukraine This Week

Inside Ukraine's 40-day drone campaign to weaken Russia | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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