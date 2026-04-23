Ukraine war latest: 12 Russian FSB officers killed in Ukrainian drone strike on command post in occupied Donetsk

Key developments on April 23:

12 Russian FSB officers killed in drone strike on command post in occupied Donetsk, Ukraine's military says

'A nightmare' — Russians in Tuapse in disbelief after Ukrainian drones bring the war home

Russian oil pumping station in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast hit by Ukrainian drones, SBU source says

Ukraine expands 'ePoints' system that rewards battlefield kills with weapons credits

Russia recruited Ukrainian teenagers to blow up schools, shoot classmates, SBU says

Ukrainian drones struck a command post of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in occupied Donetsk on April 22, killing 12 officers and injuring 15 others, Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said on Telegram.

A series of explosions rocked Donetsk around 8 a.m. local time on April 22, and videos began circulating on social media showing what appeared to be Ukrainian drones striking a multi-story unfinished building.

Ukrainian forces used FP-2 drones manufactured by the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point and designed for medium-range strikes, with a payload of 60 to 100 kilograms, Brovdi said.

The operation, during which operators carried out "eight precision strikes on the target," was conducted by the Unmanned Systems Forces together with fighters from the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard's Azov Brigade, the statement read.

The command post that was struck was responsible for sabotage operations, building intelligence networks, recruitment, carrying out terrorist attacks and arson, and coordinating Russian proxy forces, according to Brovdi.

'A nightmare' — Russians in Tuapse in disbelief after Ukrainian drones bring the war home

Air quality in the Russian city of Tuapse has deteriorated significantly following a major fire at a local oil refinery struck by Ukrainian drones on April 20, with residents expressing fear for their safety as conditions in the city continue to worsen.

A fire broke out at the oil facility immediately after the attack, with local residents sharing photos and videos on social media showing thick smoke rising above the refinery. Residents also posted images of pollution in the Black Sea, as well as soot from the smoke found on streets and in private yards.

The fire had still not been contained as of April 23, with smoke continuing to rise from the site for a third consecutive day.

As environmental conditions in the region worsened following the fire, more residents took to social media to post videos and messages, complaining, among other things, that in the city of Tuapse, "there was nothing to breathe."

Russian oil pumping station in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast hit by Ukrainian drones, SBU source says

Ukrainian drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine's Special Operations Center "A" struck the "Gorky" oil pumping station in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on April 23, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

More than 150 Ukrainian drones attacked Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula overnight, according to Russia's Defense Ministry, with local residents reporting explosions in various parts of the country.

The strike on the "Gorky" oil pumping station damaged three oil storage tanks, sparking a large fire that spread over an area of 20,000 square meters, according to the preliminary reports.

"Damage to such key facilities causes serious disruptions to oil supply logistics within Russia," the source said. "The operation of main pipelines is disrupted, refinery efficiency declines, and transportation costs increase."

Ukraine expands 'ePoints' system that rewards battlefield kills with weapons credits

Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced an expansion on April 23 of the points system that military units use to purchase weapons on a government platform, Brave1 Market.

Fedorov said that since the beginning of 2026, military units have ordered drones, unmanned ground vehicles, and electronic warfare equipment worth 14 billion UAH (around $319,000) via Brave1 Market using "ePoints."

More than 181,000 units of purchased equipment have already been delivered to the battlefield, Fedorov added.

The virtual points are awarded to military units that confirm the destruction of Russian equipment and personnel using video recording from drones. About 95% of drone units have already joined the program.

More recently, points have been awarded for sniper operations, army aviation combat operations, and mobile fire groups targeting Shahed-type drones.

"We plan to expand the program to include new areas in the near future," Fedorov said.

Russia recruited Ukrainian teenagers to blow up schools, shoot classmates, SBU says

Planned attacks on two schools were prevented in Kirovohrad and Odesa oblasts, involving minors allegedly recruited by Russia, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and police said on April 23.

According to investigators, Russian operatives recruited the teenagers through social media platforms and messaging apps, including Telegram and TikTok, where they were given step-by-step instructions on preparing attacks.

"As a result of preemptive measures, two local high school students were apprehended, they had been ordered by the Russian Federation to blow up their schools and shoot their classmates with firearms," the SBU said.

Note from the author:

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