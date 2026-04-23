12 Russian FSB officers killed in drone strike on command post in occupied Donetsk, Ukraine's military says

Ukrainian drones struck a command post of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in occupied Donetsk on April 22, killing 12 officers and injuring 15 others, Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said on Telegram.

A series of explosions rocked Donetsk at around 8 a.m. local time on April 22, and videos began circulating on social media showing what appeared to be Ukrainian drones striking a multi-story unfinished building.

Ukrainian forces used FP-2 drones manufactured by the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point and designed for medium-range strikes, with a payload of 60 to 100 kilograms, Brovdi said.

0:00 / 1× A video reportedly shows Ukrainian FP-2 drones striking a building housing a Russian FSB command post on April 22, 2026. (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi/Telegram)

The operation, during which operators carried out "eight precision strikes on the target," was conducted by the Unmanned Systems Forces together with fighters from the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard "Azov," the statement read.

The command post that was struck was responsible for sabotage operations, building intelligence networks, recruitment, carrying out terrorist attacks and arson, and coordinating Russian proxy forces, according to Brovdi.

Kyiv has routinely targeted Russian military infrastructure in occupied territories, as well as oil and industrial facilities that support Moscow's war effort.

Ukrainian officials say such strikes are aimed at disrupting Russian logistics, degrading air defenses, and reducing the supplies available to Russian troops.