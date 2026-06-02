Ukraine strikes Russia's Ilsky oil refinery for at least 16th time since start of full-scale war

Ukrainian forces struck the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai during an overnight attack on June 2, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Located roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory, the refinery is among the largest in southern Russia, producing nearly 6.6 million tons of fuel annually.

The attack on the oil refinery caused a major fire, according to the General Staff.

Photos and videos purportedly showing the attack began appearing on social media at around 4:20 a.m. local time, with local residents reporting a fire at a Russian oil industry facility.

Russian authorities have not disclosed the consequences of the attack or provided an assessment of the damage.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted 148 drones overnight over eight Russian regions, as well as over Russian-occupied Crimea and the Black and Azov seas.

Kyiv has targeted the Ilsky oil refinery multiple times in the past. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the facility has been struck at least 16 times, according to the Russian independent media outlet Astra.

Before the overnight attack on June 2, the refinery had been hit twice in February 2026.

Krasnodar Krai, a strategic region along Russia's Black Sea coast, has increasingly come under Ukrainian drone attacks as Kyiv extends the range of its strikes deep into Russian territory.