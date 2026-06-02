Kyiv Independent launches first vyshyvanka in collaboration with Gaptuvalnya

The Kyiv Independent has added a new item to its merchandise store: a vyshyvanka, Ukraine's traditional embroidered shirt. For this project, we partnered with the fashion embroidery brand Gaptuvalnya to design and create a unique vyshyvanka for the modern world, produced right here in Kyiv.

The vyshyvanka is a limited edition of only 100 pieces. With shipping beginning July 10, 2026, it is now available for pre-order on our store.

About the Collaboration

For centuries, the vyshyvanka has been a way for Ukrainians to express their identity. Symbols of the region they came from, the values that mattered to them — all of it was embroidered onto a shirt, by one generation after another. The vyshyvanka is our living heritage — it represents our very identity, an identity we want to not only defend as this war continues, but also to evolve and bring to the whole world, so more people can appreciate our culture and traditions.

To share this living heritage, we have created our first vyshyvanka in collaboration with Gaptuvalnya — one of Ukraine's most respected embroidery brands, whose pieces have been worn by Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska.

The Kyiv Independent has reimagined traditional floral motifs from the capital and used Kyiv's historic blue tones — which naturally mirror our own brand colors — to produce this embroidered piece with a contemporary unisex silhouette.

Whenever we put on a vyshyvanka, we feel a deep, rooted connection to Ukraine. We hope you experience that same connection when you wear it, whether as an everyday item or for a special occasion.

The symbolism in the design

Every element of the embroidery was deliberately chosen.



Floral motifs — flowers and botanical forms have long symbolized life, prosperity, and continuity in Ukrainian embroidery.



Flowing vines — the winding stems connecting each motif represent movement, ritual, and the idea that tradition is never static but always evolving.



Winding river — this symbol, also called "bezkinechnyk," was popular in what is now Ukraine more than 20,000 years ago. It represents eternal life, flowing harmoniously. All the wave patterns in the design symbolize the life and movement of Kyiv — an ancient city that has been evolving for centuries, and remains the beating heart of Ukraine.



Historic blue — blue represents peace, harmony, and depth. Historically, indigo — the dye behind this color — traveled to Ukraine via trade routes from India, and is thought to bring peace of mind and protect against disease.

Symbols change, just as the cultures they reflect do — their meaning shifts and evolves with every generation that inherits them. We hope this item becomes an heirloom carrying both — the old traditions and the modern spirit of a free, independent Ukraine.

Product details and information about the purchase, shipping, and delivery can be found on the Kyiv Independent online store.