Next US troop deployment to Lithuania remains 'under review,' defense minister says

More than 1,000 U.S. troops have begun withdrawing from Lithuania after completing a deployment rotation, while the arrival of their replacements remains uncertain, Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said June 2.

"The next rotation is currently under review ... because the number of (U.S. troops) in Europe is changing, this naturally leads to a review of regional stance," Kaunas told reporters in Vilnius.

According to Reuters, the move could leave Lithuania without a U.S. armored battalion on its soil for the first time since 2020.

Kaunas said Lithuanian officials had received assurances that another U.S. deployment would eventually arrive, although details remain unclear.

"We have assurance that (the next rotation in Lithuania) will arrive, but when exactly, and with which capabilities, and at what size — this is due to be announced," he said.

The uncertainty comes as the United States reviews its military posture in Europe and as NATO's eastern flank remains focused on deterring potential Russian aggression within the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

U.S. troop rotations in Lithuania have been almost continuous in recent years. After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the deployment expanded into a consistent rotational presence of around 1,000 troops, supported by armored vehicles and other equipment.

Kaunas said U.S. officials had emphasized the strategic importance of the Baltic region and Lithuania's role within the alliance.

"We were reassured that the Baltic region is of critical importance to NATO and the U.S., they see our investment, and our (defense) spending is shown as an example to other allies," he added.

Lithuania, which borders Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and Belarus, has sharply increased military spending since 2022. The country has tripled its defense budget since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is expected to spend 5.4% of gross domestic product on defense this year.