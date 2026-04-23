Drone attacks target oil facilities in Russia’s Samara and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted oil and energy infrastructure across multiple regions of Russia and occupied Ukraine overnight on April 23, according to Russian authorities and Telegram media channels.

In Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, an oil pumping station in the city of Kstovo caught fire following a reported strike.

Attacks were also reported on an oil depot in occupied Feodosia in Crimea, as well as a substation in occupied Melitopol.

Drones also struck Russia’s Samara Oblast, hitting the cities of Samara and Novokuibyshevsk and marking the second consecutive night of reported attacks in the region.

One person was killed in Novokuibyshevsk, while two others were hospitalized in Samara after a drone hit a residential building, regional officials said.

Residents reported hearing explosions and drones overhead overnight, with footage and accounts indicating that windows were blown out on the upper floors of a multi-story building and a fire broke out.

Emergency services responded at the scene, and residents were evacuated as crews worked to contain the damage.

Authorities also reported explosions across the region and declared an air raid alert, while Kurumoch Airport temporarily suspended arriving and departing flights.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports or claims made by Russian officials.

Samara Oblast, a regular target of strikes deep within Russian territory, is located approximately 750 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.