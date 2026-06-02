Neva radar, Pantsir air defense, and a tugboat — Ukraine releases latest drone strike video hit list

Ukrainian drones hit Russian targets across occupied Crimea and Donetsk Oblast overnight on June 2, striking two Pantsir air defense systems, a command post of the Russian 3rd Army Corps, and a tugboat, Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi reported.

"The targets are coordinated by the newly created Center for Deep Destruction of the Unmanned Systems Forces. You have no rear in operational depth, worms," he said in a post on Telegram.

The Pantsirs and tugboat were hit in occupied Crimea, while the command post was hit in the village of Shyrokyne, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine's medium-range drones attack ammunition depots, fuel storage sites, and command posts, forcing the Russian military to move these assets farther from the front lines and straining Moscow's logistics.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in early May that the number of Ukrainian middle strikes has increased "significantly."

Russia’s problems at the front are increasingly compounded by a determined and increasingly effective Ukrainian middle strike campaign, hitting targets at the operational level, between 20 and 200 kilometers (12 and 124 miles) from the frontline.

Air defense systems, command posts, fuel and ammunition depots, and logistics vehicles are all targets of this campaign.

The reach of Ukraine’s middle-strike campaign — and the inability of Russia to seemingly do anything about it — was dramatically illustrated by footage published by the National Guard’s Azov Corps on May 8, showing their Hornet drones flying unmolested above the Russian occupied Ukrainian cities of Donetsk and Mariupol.