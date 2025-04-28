Ukraine launches marketplace for military to buy weapons

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has launched Brave1 Market, an online marketplace with the latest technologies for the Ukrainian military, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on April 28 during the Defense Tech Era conference.

On the marketplace, military units can purchase equipment and weapons at their own expense. The minister compared the project to online marketplace Amazon, but instead of ordinary goods, the Ukrainian initiative will sell "innovations," he said.

"Brave1 Market will become the Amazon for the military, enabling units to buy the needed technologies on the front lines right now. This will help solve the problem of spreading effective technologies, as the military often does not know about solutions already available on the market that could help them complete their tasks more efficiently," Fedorov said.

Soldiers will be able to buy equipment and weapons with "ePoints" awarded to military units that confirm the destruction of Russian equipment using video recording from drones.

According to the ministry, over 1,000 items, including drones, unmanned ground vehicles, electronic warfare and SIGINT (signals intelligence) systems, as well as components, AI-based technologies, software, and ammunition, are currently listed on the marketplace.

Ukrainian soldiers will soon be able to leave reviews for specific products visible to other service members.