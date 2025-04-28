The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian armed forces, Military equipment, War, Business
Edit post

Ukraine launches marketplace for military to buy weapons

by Kateryna Hodunova April 28, 2025 9:06 PM 2 min read
Soldiers of the Armed Forces inspect first-person-view drones during a handover from a volunteer organization on Sep. 13, 2024 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has launched Brave1 Market, an online marketplace with the latest technologies for the Ukrainian military, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on April 28 during the Defense Tech Era conference.

On the marketplace, military units can purchase equipment and weapons at their own expense. The minister compared the project to online marketplace Amazon, but instead of ordinary goods, the Ukrainian initiative will sell "innovations," he said.

"Brave1 Market will become the Amazon for the military, enabling units to buy the needed technologies on the front lines right now. This will help solve the problem of spreading effective technologies, as the military often does not know about solutions already available on the market that could help them complete their tasks more efficiently," Fedorov said.

Soldiers will be able to buy equipment and weapons with "ePoints" awarded to military units that confirm the destruction of Russian equipment using video recording from drones.

According to the ministry, over 1,000 items, including drones, unmanned ground vehicles, electronic warfare and SIGINT (signals intelligence) systems, as well as components, AI-based technologies, software, and ammunition, are currently listed on the marketplace.

Ukrainian soldiers will soon be able to leave reviews for specific products visible to other service members.

‘No point in negotiating:’ Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv sows distrust in Trump peace plan
Liudmyla Kapatsii, 75, and her daughter lingered in their apartment for a couple of extra minutes, doubting whether to go to the shelter after the air raid alarm woke them up around 1 a.m. on April 24, warning of a potential Russian missile attack. Though they were tired of
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.