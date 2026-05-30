Data reveals Irish alumina factory exporting more product to Russia than government claimed

The Irish factory Aughinish Alumina has been shipping the bulk of its product to Russia, despite claims from Dublin that the plant primarily serves the European Union, the Irish Times reported on May 30.

The new data undermines Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin's arguments against sanctioning the plant, Ireland's only producer of alumina, in the EU's next package of sanctions against Russia. Previously, Martin said restrictions on Aughinish Alumina would cause more harm to the EU than to Russia.

But in the first quarter of 2026, 83% of Ireland's alumina exports went to Russia, according to figures obtained by the Irish Times. This amounts to 200,619 tons, the largest exports since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

In contrast, only 0.6% (143 tons) of alumina exports went to EU countries, and the remaining 40,000 tons were shipped to countries outside the EU.

Aughinish Alumina is owned by the Russian company Rusal, the second-largest aluminum producer in the world. The alumina produced in Ireland is shipped to smelters in Russia, where it is made into aluminum and then sold to weapons manufacturers, according to a previous investigation by the Irish Times.

Martin claimed on May 29 that including the factory in the EU's 21st round of sanctions would be "self-defeating," harming Europe's economy more than Russia's — despite evidence that the factory is supplying materials for the production of arms used against Ukraine.

read also Ukraine aligns sanctions with EU’s 20th package against Russia as Zelensky signs decrees

Sanctions require a unanimous vote among EU member states before they are implemented, positioning Ireland to potentially block trade restrictions on Aughinish Alumina in the upcoming package.

Ireland is also set to hold the rotating EU Council presidency beginning July 1.

The factory's own disclosures regarding shipments to Russia appear to contradict export data, the Irish Times reports. The company sent a letter warning about the risks of sanctions, claiming: "In 2025, 55% of Aughinish's alumina was supplied to European and global industries, with 45% exported to Russia."

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), however, indicates that Ireland shipped 66.8% of its alumina exports to Russia in 2025 — over 20% more than the company claimed.

Lobbying records also show that Aughinish has sought extensive contact with Irish government officials since the start of Russia's full-scale war.

The EU's 21st sanctions package is currently in the negotiation stage, with a vote expected in late June or early July of this year. The sanctions take aim at suppliers to Russia's military-industrial complex, shadow fleet of oil tankers, and financial institutions.

The bloc's 20th round of sanctions was formally adopted on April 23.

While Ireland maintains a policy of military neutrality and is not a NATO member, Dublin has supported Kyiv with non-lethal aid throughout the war and is a member of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of 57 countries and the EU.