Zelensky plans to attend G7 summit in France, Politico reports

President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the Group of Seven summit later this month in France, Politico reported June 2, citing officials familiar with preparations for the gathering.

Zelensky is expected to join leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States at the June 15-17 summit in Evian-les-Bains, according to the officials, who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity.

The president intends to discuss diplomatic efforts to end the war and Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems to counter Russian ballistic missile attacks, one official said.

The reported plans mark a shift from earlier expectations, as French officials had previously indicated Zelensky was not invited to attend the summit.

His visit comes as Ukraine seeks additional air defense support from its allies amid intensified Russian aerial attacks and dwindling anti-ballistic missile capabilities. In Russia's latest large-scale assault, at least 23 people were killed across Ukraine, including at least seven in Kyiv.

France, which holds the G7 presidency in 2026, has identified addressing major geopolitical crises as a central priority, including continued support for Ukraine and its people.

The Group of Seven is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The European Union also participates in G7 activities and has been involved in the group's work since 1977.

Last year's summit was hosted by Canada, which held the presidency in 2025. The summit in Evian-les-Bains will serve as the culmination of France's year-long G7 presidency.