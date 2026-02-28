KI logo
Ukraine's Flamingo manufacturer unveils new FP-7 ballistic missile in launch test video

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Screenshot from a video showing a test launch of the FP-7 ballistic missile, published Feb. 27, 2026. (Denys Shtilierman / X)

Fire Point, the controversial Ukrainian defense firm famous for producing the Flamingo missile, released video footage on Feb. 27 of a new weapon: the FP-7 ballistic missile.

Denys Shtilierman, Fire Point's co-owner, shared video of the FP-7's successful test launch on social media.

"We welcome ballistic missile FP-7," he wrote.

The firm first announced the technical specifications of the FP-7 at the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Poland in September 2025, according to the Ukrainian outlet Militarnyi.

The FP-7 tactical ballistic missile has a range of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles), a maximum speed of 1,500 meters per second, and a circular deviation of 14 meters, according to Fire Point. It carries a combat load of 150 kilograms (about 330 pounds) and boasts a maximum flight duration of 250 seconds.

The missile is launched from a ground platform and is designed to destroy targets at medium distances.

The video of the FP-7's missile test comes on the same day that Russia claimed its air defenses shot down a Flamingo missile — also known as Fire Point's FP-5 — during a nationwide aerial attack. Ukraine has not commented on the alleged missile strike.

Ukraine's Flamingo missile has only been used publicly on a handful of occasions since being first unveiled in summer last year. Recently, Ukraine deployed Flamingos in a successful attack on the Votkinsk missile factory in Russia's Udmurt Republic on Feb. 21.

Flamingo missiles are reported to have a range of up to 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) and carry a warhead weighing around 1,150 kilograms (2,535 pounds). The weapons have the potential to dramatically shift Ukraine's long-range strike capacity, although the extent of their accuracy and ability to evade Russia's air defenses remains unclear.  

The missile's manufacturer, Fire Point, has also been steeped in controversy related to its mysterious origins, alleged ties to corrupt officials, and astronomical growth since its inception in 2023.  

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

