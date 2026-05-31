Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly carried out a drone attack against the Saratov Oil Refinery late on May 30, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local residents purport to show flames emanating from the refinery. Thick black smoke was seen rising over the city.

The Saratov Oil Refinery produces over 20 different petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and bitumen. As of 2023, the plant processed approximately 4.8 million metric tons of crude oil, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strikes. No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused.

Saratov is a key industrial site in the region, located around 150 kilometers (about 100 miles) from Kazakhstan's border and roughly 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the Ukrainian front line.

The Saratov refinery has been struck several times since the start of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, most recently in March when a large-scale drone attack caused a temporary halt in the facility's production.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly facilities tied to oil refining, logistics, and defense production.

According to data compiled by the Poland-based media outlet Vot Tak, Ukraine's military has struck Russian oil refineries at least 159 times since the start of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

Most recently, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) and the General Staff reported that Volgograd oil refinery was struck by Ukrainian drones overnight on May 29.











