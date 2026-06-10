How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal.

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with Phillips O'Brien, a U.S. historian and professor of strategic studies, about U.S. policy on Ukraine under President Donald Trump, the future of transatlantic relations, and the state of Russia’s war against Ukraine. O’Brien argues that Trump’s approach to Ukraine has focused on securing concessions for Russia rather than achieving a lasting peace. The conversation explores why Ukraine stopped trying to win Trump’s support, how Europe is adapting to a less reliable United States, whether Russia is running out of steam, and what could ultimately force Putin to end the war.