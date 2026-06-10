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How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal

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by Martin Fornusek
How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with Phillips O'Brien, a U.S. historian and professor of strategic studies, about U.S. policy on Ukraine under President Donald Trump, the future of transatlantic relations, and the state of Russia’s war against Ukraine. O’Brien argues that Trump’s approach to Ukraine has focused on securing concessions for Russia rather than achieving a lasting peace. The conversation explores why Ukraine stopped trying to win Trump’s support, how Europe is adapting to a less reliable United States, whether Russia is running out of steam, and what could ultimately force Putin to end the war.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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Wednesday, June 10
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How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal.

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with Phillips O'Brien, a U.S. historian and professor of strategic studies, about U.S. policy on Ukraine under President Donald Trump, the future of transatlantic relations, and the state of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

 (Updated:  )
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