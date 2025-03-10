The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Drones reportedly attack 'one of 10 largest' Russian oil refineries

by Martin Fornusek March 10, 2025 8:33 AM 2 min read
A worker overlooks the low-temperature isomerization unit at the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery plant, operated by Rosneft PJSC, in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, Russia, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Drones attacked the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast overnight on March 10, the independent Telegram channel Astra and a Ukrainian official claimed.

Ukraine has systematically targeted Russian oil refineries, military sites, and warehouses deep behind the front lines to undermine Moscow's capacity to wage its all-out war.

Samara Oblast residents reported loud explosions overnight, Astra wrote, adding that a fire was recorded at the Rosneft-run oil facility.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The refinery's "capacity amounts to 8.8 million metric tons of oil per year, making it one of the 10 largest (refineries) in Russia," said Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil, "which are critically important for transport and military equipment," the official added. The city of Novokuybyshevsk lies roughly 900 kilometers (560 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

"This refinery is strategically important for the Russian military as it ensures a stable fuel supply for military operations," Kovalenko said.

The Russian pro-state agency RBC reported a fire at a warehouse in Novokuybyshevsk that covered an area of 1,500 square meters later the same day, without mentioning a drone attack. No casualties were reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces had shot down nine Ukrainian drones overnight, including three over Samara Oblast, two each over the Voronezh and Oryol oblasts, and one each over the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts.

On March 9, a Ukrainian drone reportedly attacked an oil depot in Cheboksary in Russia's Chuvashia Republic, marking the first strike against the region.

Ukraine releases video of Russian attack via gas pipeline in Kursk Oblast
“At present, Russian special forces are being detected, blocked and destroyed. Enemy losses in the Sudzha area are very heavy,” the General Staff claimed on the evening of March 8.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
