Ukraine's political and military prospects for 2026 - KI Insights at URC

KI Insights is coming to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk! Join us at a networking event on the eve of URC, on June 24, 2026. We will be hosting a discussion on the new power mapping of Ukraine and the key roadblocks to reform.

The briefing will feature exclusive insights and research from across our research programs. It will cover how key political risks in Ukraine, the EU reform trajectory, and the military situation are viewed from Kyiv.

The event will be followed by a historical tour of Gdansk Old Town led by KI Insights Director and Gdansk native Jakub Parusinski, highlighting some of the URC host city's political history.

Date: Wednesday, 24 June, 2026

Time: 15:00-17:30 CEST. The historical city tour will start at 18:00.

Location: Discussion: Hotel Central Gdansk. Historical city tour: meeting point at the Statue of John III Sobieski at 18:00.

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form. Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

Note: Given the sensitive nature of the information, we reserve the right to withhold access without the obligation to provide an explanation.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar.

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Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.