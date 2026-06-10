Ukrainian defense company teams up with Taurus missile maker to develop deep strike systems

The defense company Ukrainian Armor and European firm MBDA initiated a strategic partnership aimed at developing deep strike and anti-drone systems, MBDA announced in a statement published June 10.

MBDA is a European multinational known for producing complex weapons systems, including Germany's long-range Taurus cruise missile.

Ukrainian Armor and MBDA on June 10 signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the ILA Berlin exhibition in the German capital, according to statements from both companies. The signing marks the first step in a strategic partnership to develop deep strike and anti-drone capabilities.

The memorandum was signed by Ukrainian Armor CEO Vladyslav Belbas and Thomas Gottschild, managing director of MBDA Germany. It establishes a framework for "long-term cooperation" between the companies, involving joint initiatives and knowledge sharing.

While the primary focus at the outset of the agreement will be deep strike and counter-UAV technologies, "these areas represent only part of a broader strategic partnership program," according to MBDA.

"MBDA is committed to supporting the defense industry in Ukraine, ensuring the autonomy of Ukrainian capacities, and will substantially contribute with profound experience and expertise in the development, production and support of missile systems," the company's press release said.

Ukraine's defense tech sector has grown rapidly since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, but it is only in the past year that Ukrainian companies have been able to secure multiple joint production deals with foreign partners.

Denmark spearheaded the new model of defense support, becoming the first nation to fund Ukrainian weapons start-ups directly and the first country to formally open a program inviting Ukrainian companies to build in Danish factories.

As Ukraine establishes its expertise in battle-tested innovation and countering Iranian-made drones, the industry hopes to leverage that experience into greater foreign investment and collaboration.

"This partnership is a historic step both for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and for building a new European security architecture," Belbas said of the agreement with MBDA.

"We combine the in-depth technological expertise of MBDA with the real experience of the integration of weapons in conditions of war ... Our main task is to ensure the technological autonomy of Ukraine and to give our defenders weapons that will provide an operational advantage on the battlefield."