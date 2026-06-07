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Bridge linking Crimea to southern Ukraine damaged in drone strike, Russian occupation official says

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Bridge linking Crimea to southern Ukraine damaged in drone strike, Russian occupation official says
An operator carries a reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics during a test in Kyiv Oblast on Aug. 11, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

A bridge near the village of Chonhar connecting occupied Crimea with Russian-controlled parts of southern Ukraine was damaged in a Ukrainian drone strike overnight on June 7, Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, claimed.

The reported strike comes as Ukraine intensifies efforts to disrupt Russian logistics routes supplying occupied Crimea and front-line forces in southern Ukraine.

According to Saldo, the attack damaged the bridge deck near Chonhar. He said traffic through the Dzhankoi road checkpoint, located on the administrative boundary between occupied Crimea and the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, was suspended for "security reasons."

The Dzhankoi crossing forms part of a key land route linking occupied Crimea with mainland territories under Russian control and serves as an important logistics corridor for Russian supplies.

The reported attack comes amid growing logistical difficulties on the peninsula.

In recent weeks, occupied Crimea has experienced fuel shortages that Russian authorities have linked to disruptions in supply chains, while Ukrainian strikes have increasingly targeted fuel infrastructure and transportation routes.

Ukraine has steadily expanded its medium-range strike campaign, regularly hitting Russian military facilities and logistics hubs located between 20 to 300 kilometers (12 to 186 miles) behind the front line, both in occupied Ukrainian territories and inside Russia.

Many of these strikes have focused on the so-called land corridor connecting Russia to Crimea through occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, a route critical to sustaining Russian military operations in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's military reported on June 6 that drone operators from the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment had established aerial control over part of Russia's supply network leading to Crimea.

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Analysis: How Ukraine’s new middle strike drone campaign aims to strangle Russian logistics
CrimeaAttacks on RussiaLogisticsUkraineKherson Oblast
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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