6 killed, 60 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day as Kharkiv targeted for 2nd day in a row

Russian attacks killed six civilians and injured 60 others across several Ukrainian regions over the past day, with the city of Kharkiv suffering the highest number of casualties, local authorities said on June 10.

Russian strikes killed one person and injured 15 others in Kharkiv Oblast, including 10 in the city of Kharkiv, over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

At around 9 a.m. local time, Russia launched a new assault on the regional center, hitting four districts. The attack injured two people and caused six others to suffer acute stress reactions, Syniehubov added.

The attacks on Kharkiv came as Russia carried out a wider overnight drone assault on Ukraine. The Air Force said Russia launched 207 drones, 181 of which were intercepted. At least 21 drones struck 14 locations, while falling debris was recorded at 13 sites.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured seven others over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were killed and five others were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Kherson Oblast, 13 people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, the local authorities said.

Russian attacks injured 10 people in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and seven others in neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day, according to the local authorities.