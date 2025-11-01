KI logo
Sunday, November 2, 2025
War

Ukrainian drones strike oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

2 min read
by Dmytro Basmat
An image of a purported attack on a Russian oil terminal in the port city of Tuapse in Russia's Krasnodar Krai late on Nov. 1, 2025.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck a loading pier of an oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai late on Nov. 1, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted on social media purport to show a large fire emanating from the pier of the terminal, situated off the Black Sea.

The terminal, located in the port city of Tuapse, is reportedly operated by Russia's state oil company Rosneft.

The city serves as a vital hub for Russian oil exports, with terminals and infrastructure critical to the country's energy logistics.

Officials from Krasnodar Krai's regional operations headquarters later confirmed that a drone attack had caused unspecified damage to port infrastructure. Officials added that no information was available on any casualties.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attacks.

The blaze comes amid a wider Ukrainian drone attack on various regions of Russia. Explosions and smoke were reported in the city of Orel following the reported attack on Krasnodar Krai.

The oil terminal in Tuapse has previously come under attack by Ukrainian naval drones during an attack on Sept. 24, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Russia's oil and gas production has continued to come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Editors' Picks