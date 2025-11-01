KI logo
Saturday, November 1, 2025
War

'They're not scary' — Ukraine's drone commander 'Madyar' promises blackouts in Russia after new strikes

2 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
'They're not scary' — Ukraine's drone commander 'Madyar' promises blackouts in Russia after new strikes
The Kremlin, viewed from the O2 Lounge restaurant, on the roof of the Ritz-Carlton hotel, in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ukraine is preparing new strikes on Russian energy infrastructure that could lead to widespread blackouts, according to Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Drone Systems Forces.

Attacks by Ukraine’s defense forces, particularly long-range strike assets including drones, would soon force Russian regions to adapt to ongoing disruptions in power supply, Brovdi wrote on Facebook on Nov. 1.

"Blackouts are not scary. They’re just a bit inconvenient… The birds of the Drone Systems Forces, together with other components of Ukraine’s deep strike capabilities, promise you a rapid, if somewhat forced, adaptation," he wrote.

Brovdi described Ukraine’s drones as "Free Ukrainian Birds," unpredictable and not bound by schedules.

He added that Russian fuel shortages were becoming more frequent, while gas and oil reserves were "burning fast."

The statement followed reports of a mass power outage in Moscow Oblast on Oct. 31, which Russian media linked to drone attacks on energy facilities in the region.

Elsewhere on Nov. 1, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) struck a key Russian military fuel pipeline in Moscow Oblast a day earlier, disabling a key supply route used by the Russian army, the agency said in a statement.

HUR said the strike targeted the Koltsevoy (Ring) pipeline, a 400-kilometer-long fuel artery used to supply Russia’s armed forces with gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from refineries in Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Moscow.

The operation reportedly destroyed all three major fuel lines of the system simultaneously near Ramensky district, south-east of Moscow. Despite anti-drone nets and armed security on-site, the pipeline infrastructure was successfully taken out of service, HUR said.

"The Ring pipeline was capable of transporting up to 3 million tons of jet fuel annually, as well as millions of tons of diesel and gasoline," HUR said, calling the strike a "serious blow" to Russia’s military logistics and its economy in Moscow Oblast.

Russia claims HUR special forces raid in embattled Pokrovsk thwarted, Ukraine denies, Syrskyi insists ‘no encirclement’
The location and date of footage have not been independently verified.
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
RussiaUkraineBlackout
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, November 1
Friday, October 31
Show More

Editors' Picks