Ukraine's sea drones 'paralyze' Russian Black Sea oil hubs, HUR source says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine reportedly attacked the Russian port city of Novorossiysk on Sept. 24, damaging Caspian Pipeline Consortium office. (Astra / Telegram)

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) struck Russia's oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk with naval drones on Sept. 24, "paralyzing" major export operations on the Black Sea coast, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 25.

The source said drones targeted key logistics hubs, including Transneft's state-controlled oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in Novorossiysk, both central to Russia's crude oil exports, including shipments through its so-called "shadow fleet."

"Naval drones targeted key logistics facilities belonging to the aggressor state on the Black Sea coast," the source said. "Together, the facilities have an export capacity of 2 million barrels of crude per day."

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium confirmed that its Novorossiysk office was damaged in the strike.

The consortium, a joint venture of Russian, Kazakh, and international companies, operates a pipeline carrying oil from Kazakhstan's western fields to Novorossiysk's sea terminal.

In Tuapse, another port city on Russia's Black Sea coast, Ukrainian drones blew up the oil loading pier at one of Russia's largest terminals, according to the HUR source.

The source said the attack exposed "the incompetence of the Russian forces protecting Black Sea ports," with chaotic air defense fire damaging homes, cars, and causing civilian panic.

Russian authorities reported two deaths and six injuries in Novorossiysk, with a local hotel about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the port and at least five nearby buildings damaged.

Novorossiysk, situated roughly 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory, has become a crucial base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet after Kyiv's strikes on occupied Crimea.

Tuapse, located in Krasnodar Krai, is another vital hub for Russian oil exports, with terminals and infrastructure critical to the country's energy logistics.

Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

