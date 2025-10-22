KI logo
Thursday, October 23, 2025
War

US imposes sanctions on Russian oil as Trump says he canceled meeting with Putin

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
US imposes sanctions on Russian oil as Trump says he canceled meeting with Putin
Donald Trump, during a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russian oil to pressure Moscow into agreeing to a ceasefire, the U.S. Treasury announced on Oct. 22.

"Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine."

U.S. President Donald Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House as the additional measures were announced.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were previously set to meet in Budapest at an unspecified date, but the White House later announced the summit was no longer needed.

"It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get — so I canceled it, but we'll do it in the future," Trump said.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Editors' Picks