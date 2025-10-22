US imposes sanctions on Russian oil as Trump says he canceled meeting with Putin

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russian oil to pressure Moscow into agreeing to a ceasefire, the U.S. Treasury announced on Oct. 22.

"Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine."

U.S. President Donald Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House as the additional measures were announced.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were previously set to meet in Budapest at an unspecified date, but the White House later announced the summit was no longer needed.

"It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get — so I canceled it, but we'll do it in the future," Trump said.