Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Ukraine reportedly strikes oil refinery, chemical plant in western Russia

by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative image: A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck an oil refinery as well as a chemical plant in Russia's western regions overnight on Oct. 29, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

In Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast, Ukraine reportedly struck the NS-Oil refinery in the community of Novospasskoye. Russian Telegram channels, citing resident accounts, published photos and videos of a large blaze at the refinery.

The reported strike Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Elsewhere in Russia, Ukraine reportedly struck the Stavrolen chemical plant in Stavropol Krai, Telegram channels reported. Purported videos of the plant appear to show a radiating fire emitting from the facility.

The plant, a subsidiary of Lukoil, serves as a major chemical producer, manufacturing products including benzene, polyethylene, and other petrochemical goods used to fuel Russia's war machine in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attacks.

While it was not immediately clear as to what weaponry was used to strikes the facilities, the reports of the attacks comes amid a large Ukrainian drone attack on various Russian regions.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that at least three Ukrainian drones were downed en-route to the Russian capital.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

