Ukraine says it struck 2 Russian radar stations, launch pad for missile system, HUR releases video

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Oct. 28 that it struck two Russian radar stations and a launch pad for a Russian anti-aircraft missile system in the eastern Donbas region.

Attaching drone footage of the claimed attacks, HUR said in a Telegram post that its "Ghost" special forces unit "systematically" targeted Russian air defense systems in the Donbas over the past two weeks, destroying two 48Ya6-K1 Podlet low-altitude radar and a 9A82 launcher from the S-300V complex.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify HUR's claim. The Russian Defense Ministry has not reacted to the report on the recent damage its air defense systems took in the Donbas, as neither side rarely admits war setbacks.

HUR's statement comes as Ukrainian forces are slowly pushed back from their strongholds in the Donbas, outnumbered and overwhelmed by the relentless Russian small infantry assaults across the front.

A video released by Ukraine's military intelligence on Oct. 28, 2025, purportedly showing Ukrainian drones striking Russian targets in Donbas (Ukraine's military intelligence/Telegram)

While operations such as the recent one on the Russian air defense systems reported by HUR may temporarily help Ukrainian forces defending the relevant sectors of the front, the reality on the ground remains grim for Kyiv.

Russian troops have already entered the long-embattled Pokrovsk, semi-encircling what used to be a key Ukrainian logistics hub, and are trying to further close in on the city to force a Ukrainian withdrawal.

The Ukrainian military admitted on Oct. 26 that Russia has accumulated about 200 servicemen in Pokrovsk, infiltrating small infantry groups, reporting shooting and drone battles in the city.