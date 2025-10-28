KI logo
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
War

Ukraine says it struck 2 Russian radar stations, launch pad for missile system, HUR releases video

by Asami Terajima
A screenshot of the video complication of the drone attacks published by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on Oct. 28. (HUR/Telegram)

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Oct. 28 that it struck two Russian radar stations and a launch pad for a Russian anti-aircraft missile system in the eastern Donbas region.

Attaching drone footage of the claimed attacks, HUR said in a Telegram post that its "Ghost" special forces unit "systematically" targeted Russian air defense systems in the Donbas over the past two weeks, destroying two 48Ya6-K1 Podlet low-altitude radar and a 9A82 launcher from the S-300V complex.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify HUR's claim. The Russian Defense Ministry has not reacted to the report on the recent damage its air defense systems took in the Donbas, as neither side rarely admits war setbacks.

HUR's statement comes as Ukrainian forces are slowly pushed back from their strongholds in the Donbas, outnumbered and overwhelmed by the relentless Russian small infantry assaults across the front.

A video released by Ukraine's military intelligence on Oct. 28, 2025, purportedly showing Ukrainian drones striking Russian targets in Donbas (Ukraine's military intelligence/Telegram) 

While operations such as the recent one on the Russian air defense systems reported by HUR may temporarily help Ukrainian forces defending the relevant sectors of the front, the reality on the ground remains grim for Kyiv.

Russian troops have already entered the long-embattled Pokrovsk, semi-encircling what used to be a key Ukrainian logistics hub, and are trying to further close in on the city to force a Ukrainian withdrawal.

The Ukrainian military admitted on Oct. 26 that Russia has accumulated about 200 servicemen in Pokrovsk, infiltrating small infantry groups, reporting shooting and drone battles in the city.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Editors' Picks