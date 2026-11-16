Record number of Ukrainian drones launched at Russia, Moscow Oblast among main targets

Ukraine launched a massive drone attack against Russia overnight on Nov. 16, with Russian air defenses intercepting 1,336, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

Although Kyiv has not commented on the large-scale attack against Russia overnight and does not typically disclose the number of drones launched, the operation appears to be the largest of its kind, based on previous statements by Russia's Defense Ministry. On Oct. 29, the ministry said its air defenses had intercepted 1,214 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The drones were intercepted over 15 Russian regions, Russian-occupied Crimea, and the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea overnight on Nov. 16, according to the ministry.

Moscow Oblast was among the main targets of the overnight attack, with around 600 drones heading toward the region, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defenses had shot down "most of them," adding that 191 drones had been intercepted on their approach to Moscow.

Sobyanin did not provide details of any damage or casualties in the region.

During the overnight attack, Ukrainian forces also reportedly struck oil infrastructure in Russia's Rostov Oblast, including an oil depot in the city of Azov, as well as the Crimean Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with mainland Russia.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the Russian authorities' claims. The Ukrainian military had not commented on the reported attack at the time of publication.

The reported strikes come amid Ukraine's expanding long-range drone campaign targeting Russian energy infrastructure, military facilities, and logistical routes used to support Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine surpassed Russia in the number of long-range drones deployed for the first time in March 2026.

In mid-August, Ukraine also launched 600 drones toward Moscow Oblast, setting a record at the time. In June, Ukrainian forces launched 992 drones against Russia, including a record number of nearly 200 targeting Moscow alone.

Meanwhile, the largest Russian drone attack against Ukraine to date took place on May 13-14, when Russian forces launched 1,567 drones and 56 missiles, including ballistic missiles.

The attack also targeted Kyiv, killing 24 people, including three children. The capital declared May 15 a day of mourning.



