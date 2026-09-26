Ukraine strikes Russian defense plant producing missile components, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in Russia’s Rostov Oblast overnight on Sept. 26, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

A fire broke out at the plant’s foundry, while equipment in five production buildings was damaged, according to the military. The extent of the damage could not be immediately verified.

The plant, located in the city of Azov, is part of Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation and produces opto-mechanical and optoelectronic equipment, electronics for artillery, missile and anti-tank weapons, as well as radar homing systems for guided missiles. Ukraine’s military intelligence also lists the facility as part of Russia’s defense-industrial complex.

The General Staff said the plant produces equipment used by the Russian military and described the strike as an effort to reduce Russia’s military-industrial capabilities.

The strike on the Azov plant followed a separate Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai overnight. Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said the refinery, located about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the drone launch area, was targeted by the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the 414th Unmanned Systems Brigade, known as "Madyar’s Birds," and other Ukrainian units.

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point said the refinery was hit by FP-1 drones and subsequently halted operations. According to the company, three primary oil-processing units and a tank farm were damaged in the strike.