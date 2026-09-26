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Ukraine strikes Russian defense plant producing missile components, General Staff says

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by Olena Goncharova
Ukraine strikes Russian defense plant producing missile components, General Staff says
Russian Defence Ministry officials show off the Russia's 9M729 cruise missile at the military Patriot Park outside Moscow on January 23, 2019. (Vasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces struck the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in Russia’s Rostov Oblast overnight on Sept. 26, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

A fire broke out at the plant’s foundry, while equipment in five production buildings was damaged, according to the military. The extent of the damage could not be immediately verified.

The plant, located in the city of Azov, is part of Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation and produces opto-mechanical and optoelectronic equipment, electronics for artillery, missile and anti-tank weapons, as well as radar homing systems for guided missiles. Ukraine’s military intelligence also lists the facility as part of Russia’s defense-industrial complex.

The General Staff said the plant produces equipment used by the Russian military and described the strike as an effort to reduce Russia’s military-industrial capabilities.

The strike on the Azov plant followed a separate Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai overnight. Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said the refinery, located about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the drone launch area, was targeted by the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the 414th Unmanned Systems Brigade, known as "Madyar’s Birds," and other Ukrainian units.

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point said the refinery was hit by FP-1 drones and subsequently halted operations. According to the company, three primary oil-processing units and a tank farm were damaged in the strike.

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UkraineRussiaGeneral StaffMissilesRussian armed forcesRostov Oblast
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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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Saturday, September 26
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine strikes Russia's Ilsky oil refinery, causing fire, General Staff confirms.

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said the strike on the oil refinery, located approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles) from where the Ukrainian drones were launched, was carried out by the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the 414th Separate Brigade, known as "Madyar's Birds," along with other Ukrainian military units.

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