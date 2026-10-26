Ukraine strikes Russian plant producing missile and bomb batteries in Yelets, General Staff says

A fire broke out on the territory of the Energia plant following an overnight attack on the battery plant in the city of Yelets in western Russia overnight on Oct. 26, Ukraine's General Staff said later that day.

The plant is the sole Russian manufacturer of batteries for glide bomb guidance and correction modules, the General Staff said without specifying the extent of the damage.

It added that the plant, located about 250 kilometers (about 155 miles) from Ukraine, also produces batteries for Iskander-M ballistic missile systems and sea-based cruise missiles.

"The strike complicates the Russian Federation's military's production of power sources for missiles, guided bombs, and other weapons," the General Staff said in its Telegram post.

Earlier on Oct. 25, Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported that smoke rose over the whole territory of the Energia plant after several missiles appeared to have hit it in the afternoon. The General Staff has not specified what weapons were used to strike the Energia plant in Russia.

In its statement, the General Staff said that Ukraine had also "destroyed" the main microchip production workshop of Proton-Electrotex Enterprise in Orel, western Russia, on Oct. 23. It added that the attack would likely complicate the Russian production of components used to produce cruise and ballistic missiles, which are often deployed to target Ukrainian cities.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not reacted to the General Staff's statement. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claim.

The attack comes as Ukraine intensifies its long-range attacks inside Russia and across Russian-occupied territories, often targeting defense industrial plants, airfields, and oil refineries.

Earlier on Oct. 26, independent Russian media outlet Astra reported that a chemical plant producing dual-use goods in the southwestern Russian city of Voronezh was likely hit in a Ukrainian drone attack.