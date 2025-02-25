Ukraine approves Vidmak drone system to target Russian vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has authorized a new high-speed FPV (first-person view) drone, called Vidmak (Witcher), designed to intercept and destroy Russian vehicles, the ministry announced on Feb. 25.

"These high-speed FPV drones are capable of chasing down any wheeled vehicles of the invaders," the ministry wrote.

The Vidmak is manufactured by a Ukrainian enterprise. The compact yet powerful drones can operate day and night, identifying and tracking targets.

"The complex was created taking into account the combat experience of our soldiers. Most of the components are domestically produced," the statement reads.

Its high-speed maneuverability allows it to chase down any wheeled Russian vehicle, while its payload is strong enough to destroy armored targets and fortified positions.

Kyiv has significantly expanded domestic drone production over the past year, integrating drones into reconnaissance and combat operations. On Feb. 9, the Defense Ministry launched the "Drone Line" initiative to accelerate their deployment on the battlefield.

Ukraine has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo models, featuring turbojet engines as alternatives to cruise missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a target of producing at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

The Peklo hybrid drone, described by Zelensky as a "fundamentally new type" of weapon, has a range of 700 kilometers (430 miles) and a top speed of 700 km/h (430 mph).