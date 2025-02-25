The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Drones, Ukrainian armed forces, Defense Ministry, defense industry, Defense production, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine approves Vidmak drone system to target Russian vehicles

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 25, 2025 8:16 PM 1 min read
The Vidmak (Witcher) drone system, a high-speed FPV drone designed to intercept and destroy Russian vehicles, Feb. 25, 2025. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has authorized a new high-speed FPV (first-person view) drone, called Vidmak (Witcher), designed to intercept and destroy Russian vehicles, the ministry announced on Feb. 25.

"These high-speed FPV drones are capable of chasing down any wheeled vehicles of the invaders," the ministry wrote.

The Vidmak is manufactured by a Ukrainian enterprise. The compact yet powerful drones can operate day and night, identifying and tracking targets.

"The complex was created taking into account the combat experience of our soldiers. Most of the components are domestically produced," the statement reads.

Its high-speed maneuverability allows it to chase down any wheeled Russian vehicle, while its payload is strong enough to destroy armored targets and fortified positions.

Kyiv has significantly expanded domestic drone production over the past year, integrating drones into reconnaissance and combat operations. On Feb. 9, the Defense Ministry launched the "Drone Line" initiative to accelerate their deployment on the battlefield.

Ukraine has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo models, featuring turbojet engines as alternatives to cruise missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a target of producing at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

The Peklo hybrid drone, described by Zelensky as a "fundamentally new type" of weapon, has a range of 700 kilometers (430 miles) and a top speed of 700 km/h (430 mph).

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Updated: Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.