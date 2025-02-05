US provides 30% of Ukraine's weapons, domestic production covers 40%, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 40% of the weapons and equipment Ukraine uses on the battlefield are Ukrainian-made, while the U.S. contributes roughly 30%, President Volodymyr Zelensky told U.K. journalist Piers Morgan in an interview published on Feb. 4.

"This does not bring tranquility but rather a moral belief that we will not be left empty-handed, of course, without the support of the United States," Zelensky said. The president nevertheless hinted at serious consequences should Washington decide to withdraw assistance.

"The contribution from the United States to Ukraine's defensive capability and security is now around 30%. You can imagine what would happen to us without this crucial 30%," Zelensky said amid uncertainty about the Trump administration's continued support.

The U.S. is Ukraine's largest military aid provider, supplying billions in security assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion. President Donald Trump's administration has been evasive about whether the new president plans to cut support after taking office.

Aiming to reduce its reliance on foreign support, Ukraine has ramped up its domestic defense production over the past years. The country's 2025 budget allocated Hr 55 billion ($1.3 billion) for weapons production.

Zelensky emphasized that continued assistance from partners remains critical and warned that any disruption in U.S. military aid could have dire consequences.

"Unfortunately, some delays occurred, but they eventually arrived, which allowed us to continue supporting our army, our Defense Forces, and... to defend against Russia," the president said.

U.S. support to Kyiv has faced delays due to opposition from congressional Republicans and concerns within President Joe Biden's administration about escalating the conflict.

A major obstacle in 2023-2024 was a $60 billion aid package caught in congressional gridlock, further complicated by a flawed weapons-tracking system that created confusion over the actual aid delivery.