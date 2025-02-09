Ukraine to launch 'Drone Line' project to enhance battlefield operations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 9 the launch of the "Drone Line," a new military initiative aimed at integrating unmanned aerial systems into frontline operations.

The project seeks to enhance combat effectiveness by expanding the use of drones within elite units of the Ground Forces and the State Border Guard Service.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov described the initiative as a transformative step in modern warfare, emphasizing that unmanned systems will play a central role in combat. "This is the new standard of war, where unmanned systems become a key element of combat, helping our defenders carry out the most complex missions," Umerov said.

The first phase of the project will focus on five elite regiments and brigades: the 20th Separate Regiment "K-2," the 429th Regiment "Achilles," the 427th Regiment "RAROH," the 414th Brigade "Magyar's Birds," and the "Phoenix" Regiment, which is part of the "Pomsta" Brigade. These units have already demonstrated effectiveness in drone warfare and will now see their capabilities significantly scaled up, according to the minister.

By integrating infantry and UAVs into a unified strike system, the Drone Line aims to create a 10-15 kilometer deep kill zone, ensuring that enemy forces cannot move without sustaining heavy losses. "This will fundamentally change battlefield tactics, giving our warriors a decisive advantage," Umerov said in his post on Facebook.

The initiative will also provide constant aerial support for infantry and enhance target detection and destruction before adversaries reach Ukrainian positions.

The Defense Ministry credited President Volodymyr Zelensky for spearheading the initiative and highlighted the ongoing work of Ukraine’s defense industry in advancing drone technology.